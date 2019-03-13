|
STRINGER, Clinton Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Clint had been employed at Mosler Safe Company and Western States as a machinist. On February 15, 1969, he married Jean Kloman. He is survived by his children, John (Jenny), Tammy (Dan) Vail and David (Tracy); grandchildren, Nikki (Joe) Day, Katie, Courtney, Daniel, Christopher, Alex, Jacob and Lex; great grandchildren, Kyle and Kaylee; two sisters, Joan (Tom) Buehler and Sandra (Ray) Boucher. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Patricia Barnickle in 1967, wife, Jean in 2018 and brother, Pete.Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Colligan Funeral Home from noon until time of service at 1:00 PM. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2019