Clotilda MASSA
MASSA, Clotilda A. "Clo"

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 20. She was 83 years young. Clo was born & raised in Philadelphia. After high school, she was married and her husband was in the USAF. They moved often and had 5 children. Following her divorce, Clo moved to

Kettering in 1971 to raise her children on her own. She worked at Kettering Health Network until she retired in 2002 to care for her newborn twin grandbabies. Clo was an excellent cook, loved pop music, dancing, game shows, and current events. She was kind to strangers, insisted the mailman was her boyfriend, and loved nature and animals. She was smart, funny, witty and had high expectations for herself and others. She wore lipstick every day, even if she was staying home. Clo leaves to cherish her memory her children Roxanne Amico (Tom), Joseph Massa, Susan Massa, Stephen Massa (Donna) and Anne Marie

Singleton. She was the loving grandmother of Frank Amico, Nicollette Amico, Michelle Reeser, Laura Prater, Benjamin Massa, Zachary Singleton and Zoe Singleton and great-grandmother to Mason Reeser, Lilly Prater and Rowan Prater. Clo is also survived by her sister Diana Sulpizio. She leaves

behind her beloved cats Bruno Mars and Usher. She was preceded in death by her parents Giovanni Sulpizio and Anna (Malandra) Sulpizio, her sisters Gioconda Giordano, Sylvia Ferrari, and brother Adriano Sulpizio. Family & friends are

invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, October 26 from 11:00am to 1:00 pm at Tobias Far Hills Chapel. Service

following at 1pm.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
OCT
26
Service
01:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
