|
|
BENNETT, Clyde Age 82 of New Carlisle, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and a daughter Joyce. Survived by 2 daughters Betty (Jack) Wilderman of Bellbrook and Bonnie (Mark) Cochran of New Carlisle, 3 grandchildren Melanie (Jesse) Dunbar, Cori (Brian) Kantner, John (Alicia) Cochran, 4 great grandchildren Aubrey, Mila, Lainey, and Nash, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Clyde was a US Naval Veteran retired from Valley Drive Thru. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bethel Twp. Of Clark County Fire Department c/o Bethel Twp. 3333 Lake Road Medway, OH 45341 or to the Tornado Victims of North Dayton in care of the Dayton Foundation #8346 in Clyde's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019