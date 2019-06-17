Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde BENNETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Clyde Age 82 of New Carlisle, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and a daughter Joyce. Survived by 2 daughters Betty (Jack) Wilderman of Bellbrook and Bonnie (Mark) Cochran of New Carlisle, 3 grandchildren Melanie (Jesse) Dunbar, Cori (Brian) Kantner, John (Alicia) Cochran, 4 great grandchildren Aubrey, Mila, Lainey, and Nash, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Clyde was a US Naval Veteran retired from Valley Drive Thru. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bethel Twp. Of Clark County Fire Department c/o Bethel Twp. 3333 Lake Road Medway, OH 45341 or to the Tornado Victims of North Dayton in care of the Dayton Foundation #8346 in Clyde's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now