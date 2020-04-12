|
|
GABBARD, Clyde Age 96, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home. He was born January 19, 1924 in Hamilton to Benjamin H. and Susie (Abner) Gabbard. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Betty and son Eugene (Inky). He is survived by his daughters Donna Harbrecht and Linda (Bill) Miller, 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, cousin Louie Gabbard and sister-in-law Barbara Loschiavo. Clyde graduated from Hamilton High in 1942. He was a self-employed contractor and owner of Clyde Realty. He served in The United States Marine Corps in WW II. He was a member of Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, Fort Hamilton Chapter NO. 568 Order of Eastern Star, Washington Lodge #17 F & AM, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. There will be a celebration of life at Jacksonburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Wes Souder officiating at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Middletown-Oxford Road, Middletown, OH 45042, and , 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020