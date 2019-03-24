|
|
|
HALL, Clyde Lucille Age 89 of Dayton, departed this life March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 at CALVARY MBC, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Jeffrey N. Brown Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
