MORGERSON, Clyde "Gene" Age 83, of Camden, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Brookdale Englewood. He was born February 22, 1936 in Winchester, KY to Paul and Bertha (Rollins) Morgerson Sr. He worked for McGraw Construction for 50 years. Gene is survived by his sons, Charles "Mick" Morgerson of Hamilton, Greg "Squeak" (Yvonne) Morgerson of Camden, Tony Morgerson of Hamilton; grandchildren, Melissa, Patricia, Steven, Ben, Jared, Austyn; step-grandchildren, Katie Chafin, Arin Freckman; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Morgerson, Richard Morgerson; sister, Jenny Fields. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shelby (Blair) Morgerson; brothers, Bob, Russell, Vernon, Charles, and Tom Morgerson; sister, Dorothy Rose. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020