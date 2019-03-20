SHACKELFORD, Clyde 92, of West Carrollton, OH passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township senior living. He was born, May 12, 1922 in Harlan, KY to the late William and Vina Shackelford. He is survived by his two sons. Steven Shackelford, of Huber Heights, OH and Greg Shackelford, of Franklin, OH. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Mackenzy, Maggi, Morgyn and Maximus Shackelford of Franklin, OH. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Patricia Shackelford who passed away August 8, 2016. They were married on September 19, 1983. Also preceeding him in death were all of his siblings. Clyde had seven brothers and seven sisters. Three of his siblings died at a young age. The rest in order of birth were Chill (Chilton), Lori (Delores), Frank, Kyla, Lawrence, Eva, Dow, his twin brother Claude of Kettering who passed away March 4 2015, Bob (Robert), Love (Lily Love) and Erma. Clyde attended Hall High School in Harlan, Kentucky. Clyde was a proud veteran of World War II. He served as a corporal in the army and was honorably discharged on September 28, 1945 in Etampes, France. Clyde worked for many years at the Defense Electronics Supply Center in Kettering, OH before retirement. Clyde loved people and the outdoors. He was an excellent horseshoe pitcher and won many trophies. He also enjoyed bowling, billiards, board games (scrabble, checkers), cards and dominoes. He loved telling jokes and stories and could entertain for hours. He loved gardening and landscaping. His home in West Carrollton won awards for it's beauty. He spent the last several years at Elmcroft, where he loved the staff and they loved him. He always bragged on how well they treated him. Many thanks to them. Clyde was always mobile until the end and he was frequently seen zipping around on his walker. He would go out to eat with his family and went to his grandchildren's events every weekend. The family will receive friends, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Friday March 22, 2015 at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd, West Carrollton, OH 45449 followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Avenue, West Carrollton, OH 45449. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary