Clydia PENDLEY
PENDLEY, Clydia Lovelle Clydia Lovelle Pendley, 98, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020, in Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born February 16, 1922, in Browder, Kentucky, the daughter of Clyde and Clara (Fleming) Lewis. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. She volunteered fifteen years at Hospice of Dayton and was an Avon Representative for many years. She is survived by her three sons, Larry Pendley, Alan Pendley and Daniel (Melinda) Pendley; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and a granddaughter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurgin officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial Gathering
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
