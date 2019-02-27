CARTER, Cody Justin age 28, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born June 8, 1990 in Dayton, Ohio and lived in the Madison Township area all his life. He graduated from Madison High School Class of 2009, where he wrestled, and played baseball and football. He was employed as an automobile consultant since he was 18 years old. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, singing and making people laugh. Wherever he was, he was the life of the party. He loved children and animals. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandmother, Marie Rita Morris. He is survived by his parents, Tony (Julie) Carter and Sherrie (Josh) Snyder; brother, Austin (Kristin) Carter; step-sister, Jessica Johnson; two nephews, Avery Johnson and Maverick Carter; one niece, McKenna Carter; paternal grandparents, Richard "Bud" and Juanita Carter; and many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Velte officiating. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Madison Township, Butler County, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Over Heroine in care of Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary