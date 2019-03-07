MARTIN, Cody Passed away March 5, 2019. Born in 1938 and raised in Glouster, Ohio he was the third of seven siblings. Before becoming a foundry worker he was a veteran of the US Army where he served for four and a half years, and later was a life member of AmVets. He is survived by his son Bill (Janice) Martin and daughter Tammy (Barry) Breiner, stepson Tim Martin, grandchildren Cody and Jacob Martin, Hannah (Sean) Flippo, Sarah (Josh) Martinez and Noah Colvin, step grandchildren Tim Biggam, Mary and Michelle Marshal, great-grandchildren Scotlynn and Sloane Martinez, and Liam Flippo, siblings Helen(Mack) McGraham, David Robert Gilden, Larry (Trudy) Copley, David Martin, Carol (Ken) Swayzee, and Rebecca (John) Simmons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Wanda, mother Martha (William Richard) Menifee, and father Walter Martin. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Senior Resource Connection of Dayton Ohio, or the National Military Family Association. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary