McGUIRE, Cody James Age 31, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his residence. Cody was born in Middletown, OH on July 25, 1988 to Robert Dale and Tammy June (Maggard) McGuire. Cody was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob McGuire and his grandfather, Robert "Bubo" McGuire. Cody was a mechanic with Burrows Paper. Cody is survived by his mother, Tammy (Jimmie) Adams, his father, Robert Dale McGuire; two daughters, Callie Fawn McGuire and Lilly June McGuire; his brother, Joshua (Shelly) McGuire and their children, Elijah and Abigail; his grandparents, Patricia McGuire and Pastor James (Kitty) Maggard; three step brothers, Joshua Adams, Jason Smiddy, and Travis Smiddy; and his best buddy, Ginger, his goldendoodle. He will be loved and missed by so many family and friends. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor James Maggard and Pastor Bruce McGuire officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the playground fund at Full Gospel Outreach. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020