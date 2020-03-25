Home

Col. Davis Stroop

Col. Davis Stroop Obituary
STROOP, PhD., Col. Davis M. Was born June 3, 1948, in Montgomery, County to the late Harold E. Stroop and Marilyn (nee Middleton) Carey and passed away March 15, 2020, at the age of 71. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Stroop. Davis is survived by his wife, Lucinda J. Chandler, Sons, Davis Matthew (Jennifer) Stroop, Joshua Brooke (Danielle) Stroop, step-son, Nathaniel Alexander Chandler, siblings, Stephanie (Ron) Fischer, Peter (Nancy) Stroop and grandchildren, Kaigan, Jonathan, Keara, Chloe, and Keegan Stroop. Davis was a Senior Research Assistant for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medicial Center, a resident of Hamersville, Ohio and a retired Colonel with the U.S. Army Reserve. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020, with LIMITED ACCESS TO THE FAMILY, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Dayton Memorial Park 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45414. Memorials may be given to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Platelet Function Laboratory, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201 or Hospice of Hope.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020
