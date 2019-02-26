|
|
KINZER, Jr., Colburn Lee "Butch" Age 73, of West Carrollton, OH, died Sunday February 24, 2019 while in Hospice care. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 1, 1945 to Colburn and Elnora (Hampton) Kinzer. Colburn graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1963 was a member of F.O. Eagles and the Moose Lodge both of Miamisburg. He was employed with General Motors for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Colburn Lee Kinzer, Sr., mother, Elnora Kinzer, son, Joshua Kinzer, sister, Linda Barnhill, and brother, Paul Kinzer. Colburn is survived by his two sons, Colburn Kinzer III and Toby (Chelsea) Kinzer; two daughters, Diahanna (Anthony) Daulby and Brandy Kinzer; two sisters, Beatrice (Robert) Eaton and Ella (James) Russell. Funeral services are 2:00 pm Thursday February 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019