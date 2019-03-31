Home

TRAMMEL, Coleman E. Age 65 of Dayton, departed this life March 22, 2019. He was a graduate of Roth High School and is preceded in death by his parents, William Sr., Lula (Trammel) Hudson and Daughter Seranda. Survived by his son: Coleman Trammel Jr. of California; Devoted Step father, Timothy (Karen) Hudson; Devoted brothers, William Trammel Jr. and Jeff Hudson of Dayton. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, April 3, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Ralph Guy., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
