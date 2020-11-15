1/
Dr. Coleman WITT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coleman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WITT, Dr. Coleman Boyd,

Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. SERVICES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK. A private memorial service for the family will be held. Friends may view the memorial service via Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube Channel November 23 at any time, as we want to include you with our family and share in the memories of a life well-lived. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family. ARRANGEMENTS BY ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved