|
|
YOUNG, Coleman H. Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1930 in Tazewell, TN to Henry and Sarah (Browning) Young. He was a currier for First National South-Western Bank for 29 years; a semi-truck driver for General Motors for 30 years. Coleman was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. He liked fishing, Blue Grass Music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Coleman is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol Joanne (Wells) Young; son, Mark (Patricia) Young, grandson, Jared G. (Mayra) Young; great-grandchildren, Melanie, Alisa; sister, Faye Gazetta. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory H. Young; brothers, Lynn Young and Cliff Young; sisters, LaRue Thompson, Gladys McDaniels, Rhea Capaccio and Fern Young. If you wish to attend the visitation, it will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2020