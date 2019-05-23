KELLEY, Colin Roger 76, of New Lebanon, passed away May 19, 2019. He was born January 10, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ivan and Emma Kelley. Colin was a graduate of West Carrollton High School and Sinclair College. After his retirement from Dayton Press and Cooper Industries he volunteered at WPAFB restoring aging aircraft. Colin was an active member of First Baptist Church in New Lebanon. He enjoyed spending time at his farm and attending auto racing events. Colin was preceded in death by his wife, Viola in 2000, and his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Melissa), Mark (Kimberly); 7 grandchildren; dear friend, Carol, and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00pm at Newcomer, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army in Viola and Colin's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary