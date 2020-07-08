FORSTROM, Colleen Colleen Forstrom, age 86, of Springfield, passed away on July 7, 2020, in her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Forstrom, and a granddaughter, Mollie Ann Minor. She was a loving mother to 4 children, Ruth (John) McBlane of Springfield, Jack (Sandy) Forstrom of Springfield, Colleen (David) Whitaker of Springfield, and Elizabeth (Jesse) Minor of Nashville, TN. Colleen has 8 wonderful grandchildren, Stacy Black, Mandy (Christopher) Blanke, Eric (Dawn) Forstrom, Brian (Lacey) Forstrom, Jenny (Tyler) Nicholl, Julie Gleason, Katie Minor and J.B. Minor. 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Carly, Sydney, Kelsie, Brady, Kaylee, Caleb, Austin, Aubrey, Kylee, Zoee, and Oliviea; 2 sisters, Deborah Cross and Dee Scott; many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are requested to The Rocking Horse Community Health Center. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com