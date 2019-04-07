WHITE, Collette M. 75 of Springfield, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 2, 1943. She was the daughter of Joseph and Rachel (Fitzgerald) Glenn. She worked for many different businesses in Springfield, but most recently worked at Schuler's for several years and was a life member of V.F.W. #8673. She was a selfless, caring, sweet person who was very active in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Robert White, Sr.; step-son, Daniel Robert White, Jr.; two grandchildren, J.R. (Kaitlynne) Staats, Rachelle (Matt) Crosbie and six great grandchildren, Hannah, Arianna, Makayla, Cierra, Addi and Cayson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrie Staats-Doane in 2018. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary