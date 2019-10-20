Home

JENKINS, Columbus 80, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born March 28, 1939 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Jack and Arlene (Hill) Jenkins. Columbus retired from Navistar. He is survived by his children, Derrick, Lalita and Columbus M. Jenkins and Lisa Owsley; sisters, Maria, Betty and Frances. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rosetta. Visitation is Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
