PHILLIPS (Head), Mayor, Comerdis Marie Transitioned to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019. She resided in Cotton Valley where she served 8 yrs. as Mayor; originally from Homer, Louisiana. She moved to Dayton in the 40s and resided here for 35 years before returning to Louisiana. She's preceded in death by husband, Allen Phillips, Sr., father, McHenry Reed (Essie), mother Elizabeth Rhodes, daughter, Ashton Diane Reed and twins, Michelle and Michael. She is survived by, Mary E. Head, Allen Phillips, Jr. (Ruby), Alvin Phillips, Toni, Jasmine, Jerrod Phillips, Whitney Dixon; several grands and great grandchildren. For those who knew her, she put a stamp on both Dayton and Cotton Valley for her love of working with children. Services were held in Cotton Valley, Louisiana on May 9th with Rev. Kevin Washington officiating, son, Rev. Allen Phillips, Eulogist. Services were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Homer Louisiana.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019