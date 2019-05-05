Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Concetta Olsen

Concetta Olsen Obituary
OLSEN, Concetta "Connie" Age 93, of Dayton, went home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 to be with her deceased loved ones, husband, Marvin "Whitey" Olsen; parents, Vincent & Lena Di Polo; siblings, Terry, Mary, Dominic and Frank; and great-grandson, Austin Siler. Connie was born November 5, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. You could always find Connie in the kitchen cooking or baking or in her garden tending to her flowers. She loved embroidery and sewing. Connie was known for decorating for every holiday. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Amore and Donna (John) Fichera; grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Siler, Tina Fichera, Carl Amore, Michael (Kait) Fichera, Angelo (Karrisa) Fichera and Concetta Amore; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Shane Andrew, Olivia, Gabriella, Vincenzo and Arianna; great-great-grandson, S.J.; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12-2pm and 4-7pm at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 7pm. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
