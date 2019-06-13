SCARPELLI, Concetta Maria "Tina" Age 80, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the St. Leonard Community. She was born on August 5, 1938, in Lappano, Italy, the daughter of Pasquale and Teresa "Ines" (Arnone) Mazzuca, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Giuseppe "Pino" and Gisella Mazzuca, an infant brother, Francesco and a brother-in-law, Albert Scarpelli. Tina is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph Albert "Joe" Scarpelli; her four children, Frank and Mary Ann Scarpelli, John and Stacie Scarpelli, Thomas and Michelle Scarpelli, Teresa and James Hester; her siblings, Cesare (Francesca) Mazzuca, Virginia (Cesare) Morrone, Alba (Marcello) Gemma; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Delores "Dee" Scarpelli, Louisa and Philip Dreety; eight grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, Amelia and Randy Koon and their daughter, Alanna Moore, Giovanna Scarpelli, Isabella Scarpelli, Joey Hester, Marcus Scarpelli, Emma Hester, Ian Scarpelli and Aaron Hester. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Tina was a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church and the Daughters of the Immaculate Conception. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. If desired, contributions may be made to or the Alzheimer's and Related Diseases Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary