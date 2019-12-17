|
CLEMANS, Conley E. Age 82 of Hamilton, was called home to be with the Lord, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Conley was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 12, 1937 to William Clemans and Minnie (Roach) Clemans. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving from 1956-1959; and was very proud of his service to his country. Conley worked as a custodian for the Hamilton City Schools for 17 years, retiring in 2000. He was a loving Husband, Dad, and Pap. He served the Lord, and was a devoted Christian, and loved to tell everyone about Jesus. He was also known as Sonnie a nickname given to him by his grandma Joy. Conley is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Margie Clemans; his children, Edward Clemans, Lisa (Dave) Denning, Angela (Shawn) Terrell, and Timothy (Ashley) Clemans; his grandchildren, David (Brandi), Katie, Kenny (Brittany), Kourtney, Alexis, Little Tim, Braden, and Cody; one special great grandchild, Grayson; great grandchildren, Riley, Hayden, and Jameson; special cousins, Ron Linder and Everett Isaacs; and special friends, Ron Church and George Gabbard; and numerous other family and friends. Conley was preceded in death by his parents; and other aunts and uncles. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019