ALLEN, Connie Rebecca Connie Rebecca Allen, age 86, of Stafford, Virginia, joined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 29, 2020, at Stafford Hospital. Connie, was the family "matriarch". She was born Rebecca Cornelia Foster March 16, 1934, in Glen Alum, West Virginia. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, at an early age and recently relocated to Virginia in June 2019. She was a lifelong member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio, and a retiree from General Motors Corporation. She loved fishing, playing bingo, planning events and cherished spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 sisters, Donna Carroll of Jacksonville, Florida, and Karen Lawson of Englewood, Ohio; 5 daughters, Sharon (John) Caslin, Rhonda (Anthony) Finley, Riesa (Herbert) Allen Croom, all of Dayton, Ohio, Robin (Mitchell) Hamilton of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Reganda (Tony) Smith of Stafford, Virginia; 1 stepdaughter, Taunya Teahjay of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren LaTescha Allen, Toschia (Carlton) Dixon, Dwanna Frost, Danika Anderson, Rickell (Kalia) Perry, Rodriques Perry, Matthew Finley, Ashley Croom, Reganda DeBrill, Alana (Douglas) Woodson, and Tiana Smith; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Terry Allen; sisters, Anita Roberts and Linda Robinson; her daughter, Edith Renee Allen; and her granddaughter, Rhonda Renee "Juan" Allen. She will be honored and laid to rest in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make donations to her favorite charity, Feed The Children Foundation, in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store