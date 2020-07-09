1/1
Connie ALLEN
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, Connie Rebecca Connie Rebecca Allen, age 86, of Stafford, Virginia, joined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 29, 2020, at Stafford Hospital. Connie, was the family "matriarch". She was born Rebecca Cornelia Foster March 16, 1934, in Glen Alum, West Virginia. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, at an early age and recently relocated to Virginia in June 2019. She was a lifelong member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio, and a retiree from General Motors Corporation. She loved fishing, playing bingo, planning events and cherished spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 sisters, Donna Carroll of Jacksonville, Florida, and Karen Lawson of Englewood, Ohio; 5 daughters, Sharon (John) Caslin, Rhonda (Anthony) Finley, Riesa (Herbert) Allen Croom, all of Dayton, Ohio, Robin (Mitchell) Hamilton of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Reganda (Tony) Smith of Stafford, Virginia; 1 stepdaughter, Taunya Teahjay of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren LaTescha Allen, Toschia (Carlton) Dixon, Dwanna Frost, Danika Anderson, Rickell (Kalia) Perry, Rodriques Perry, Matthew Finley, Ashley Croom, Reganda DeBrill, Alana (Douglas) Woodson, and Tiana Smith; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Terry Allen; sisters, Anita Roberts and Linda Robinson; her daughter, Edith Renee Allen; and her granddaughter, Rhonda Renee "Juan" Allen. She will be honored and laid to rest in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make donations to her favorite charity, Feed The Children Foundation, in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved