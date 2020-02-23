|
ALTHAUS (Gray Sprauer), Connie "Sam" Age 57, of Centerville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. Sam was born on April 24th, 1962 to Partricia (Hamilton) and Clyde Berkely in Kentucky. A childhood spent roaming the woods gave her a love for the simple things in life. From fishing all day to raising bottle calves, she was not your average woman. Sam loved the Smokey Mountains and all things country, including music, decor, and the rodeo. Music was good for her soul. Sam enjoyed all types and kinds, but especially preferred songs and artists that played guitar, like she did. Sam graduated from Rets Tech and became a talented and passionate Medical Assistant. She was employed for over 10 years at Centerville Family Practice where she was a vital part of caring for patients. It was a job she loved, and work she was proud of. She married Brent on 02/02/02 and would say, "We did that cause we ought to." She was strong-willed and witty. If she had an opinion, you knew it. If she was mad at you, she told you, and if she loved you, she told you that too. She gave everything she had, and will be dearly missed by husband Daniel Brent Althaus, sons Clyde Douglas Gray, David Jason (Chanel) Gray and Adam (Alexis) Sprauer, step-children James and Elise Althaus and Matthew Christopher Sprauer Jr., granddaughters, Hayley, Mackenzie, Adrianna, and Angela Gray and Courtney and Taylor Gray, sisters Carol and Donna, close friend and co-worker MJ Marretta-Lewis, and all her patients. Sam was preceded in death by her parents, and nephews Jerry Todd Howard and Billy Howard. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Life Celebration Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Road). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Suicide Prevention. You are welcome to send a condolence or share a story about Connie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020