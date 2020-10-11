1/1
Connie BAKER
1949 - 2020
BAKER, Connie Ann Connie Ann Baker, age 71, of Carlisle, passed away in her home on October 7, 2020. Connie was born on October 6, 1949, in Middletown, OH. On September 28, 1968, she married her high-school sweetheart, Donald Baker. They enjoyed 52 loving years together. She enjoyed spending time with her extensive family and friends, especially during the holidays. She cherished the talking and laughter that filled her home. She loved history and traveling, and enjoyed being a loving mother, wife and "Mimi" to her grandchildren. As well as being a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Connie was also retired as a Registered Nurse, having worked in the Kettering Health Network and also served as a nursing instructor. She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Susan, Brian and Julie; her grandchildren, Luejack, MacGyver, Xena and Chloe; and her sisters, Pam and Debbie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Hess. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 11 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH 45005 with Don Clarkson officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
