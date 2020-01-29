Home

POWERED BY

Services
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
109 N. Main St.
Cedarville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
109 N. Main St.
Cedarville, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cedarville North Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Beidelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Beidelman


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Beidelman Obituary
BEIDELMAN, Connie C. Age 77, of Cedarville, passed away Monday January 27, 2020. Connie was born December 1, 1942, to Donald and Dorotha (Corry) Engle. Connie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Jennifer Beidelman, of Lewis Center, as well as, Scott and his wife Julie Beidelman, of Troy, grandchildren; Megan, Rachel, Danielle, Hannah, and Isaac Beidelman. Connie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She worked at Oesterlen Services for Youth for over 30 years. Connie battled cancer for 4 long years, so in lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be made to Ohio Living Health and Hospice of Greater Columbus for the exceptional care she received. The funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday January 31, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Cedarville North Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -