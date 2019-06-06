|
CUNIGAN, Connie Bennette Was born to the late Emma Jean Williams and George Elbert (Smokey) Cunigan on August 30, 1950 in Eclectic, AL. She departed this earth to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. A resident of Dayton, OH for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar H. S. She retired from WPAFB and served her country in the Army Reserves. A graduate of Capital University with a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology and her Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. She leaves to cherish her memory her only and devoted daughter Carmen Marie Pendergrass of Williamsburg, VA; 3 sisters: Sarah Glover, Alice Cunigan and Wenda Manns all of Dayton. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services 11 A.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019