BENNINGTON, Connie K. Age 70 of Dayton passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She is survived by loving husband of 42 years, Phil; step-daughters, Mindy and Marcy; 4 step-grandchildren; pets, Angel, Zoey, and Crackers; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was an animal lover and advocate who spent most of her time rescuing animals throughout the country and saved hundr eds of dogs. Visitation will be 5 - 7 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA. To leave the family a message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019