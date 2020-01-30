|
GROLLMUS, Connie Sue Age 69 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away on January 19, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on March 10,1950 to the late Lloyd Davis and Betty Wilcoxon. She was a graduate of Bellefontaine High School and obtained a bachelor degree in nursing working at several local hospitals. She was loved by her patients and staff whom she served for 40 years. Connie was always caring and giving to anyone in need. She enjoyed camping with husband Gary and spending time with family and friends. Connie is survived by husband Gary Grollmus , sons Alex Yones and Greg (Svenja)Yones, daughter Fawn Kaffman,grandsons Tyler and Colton, brothers Don (Kelly) Davis and Lowell (Kathy) Davis, sister Bev (Fred) Horne and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Lloyd Davis and Betty Wilcoxon and sibling Vicki Kiser. A celebration of Connie's life will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel 4104 Needmore Road Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020