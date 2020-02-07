Home

Connie HALL

HALL, Connie L. Age 73, of Miamisburg, passed away February 5, 2020. She was born in Berea, KY on December 26, 1946. Connie enjoyed spending time collecting sand dollars at the beach in Florida but most of all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her great-grandson, Paxton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Liz Martin, and brother, Carlos Pingleton. Connie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert "Bob" Hall; her son, Ron (Tammy) Murphy; 3 granddaughters, Erica (Nate) McNeal, Nicole Murphy, Gabrielle Murphy; great-grandson, Paxton Sindle; sister, Judy (Phil) Stutz; and brother, Ken (Nancy) Pingleton. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, 723 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message for her family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020
