HAMPTON, Connie J. Age 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on February 9, 2019 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1964 in Cincinnati the daughter of John Earl and Nancy (Smith) Crawford. She enjoyed boating at East Fork Lake, Brookville Lake, and Cumberland Lake and loved Mickey Mouse, her family, and spending time with her grandbabies. She is survived by her husband of fourteen years, Chester "Chuck" Harold Hampton; her father; two sons, Joshua Witt and Cory (Summer) Witt; two stepsons, Kenny (Cheryl) Hampton and Kirk (Holly) Hampton; 18 grandchildren; one brother, David (Suzan) Crawford; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 am with Pastor Jerry Wayne officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park in Colerain Township. On line condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019