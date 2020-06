Connie HARVEY

HARVEY (Beyke), Connie Marie Age 68, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a LPN for many years working at Miami Valley Hospital, Mercy Siena Woods and later retiring from Friendship Village. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Connie was also an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Harvey; daughters, Rebecca (Joseph) Hurst of Lebanon, Laura (Doug) McGraw of Troy; son, Steve (Hillary) Harvey of Morrow; grandchildren, Mason, Maddox and Cooper Hurst and Adelyn McGraw; mother, Wilma (Bertke) Beyke of Celina; siblings, Sue (Robert) Avery of IN, William (Mary) Beyke of St. Henry, Ann (Pat) Hull of Celina, Kathy Bergman of IN; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Beyke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. A graveside service will also be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at St. Francis Church Cemetery in St. Henry, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church ask that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com