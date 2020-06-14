Connie HARVEY
HARVEY (Beyke), Connie Marie Age 68, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a LPN for many years working at Miami Valley Hospital, Mercy Siena Woods and later retiring from Friendship Village. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Connie was also an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Harvey; daughters, Rebecca (Joseph) Hurst of Lebanon, Laura (Doug) McGraw of Troy; son, Steve (Hillary) Harvey of Morrow; grandchildren, Mason, Maddox and Cooper Hurst and Adelyn McGraw; mother, Wilma (Bertke) Beyke of Celina; siblings, Sue (Robert) Avery of IN, William (Mary) Beyke of St. Henry, Ann (Pat) Hull of Celina, Kathy Bergman of IN; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Beyke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. A graveside service will also be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at St. Francis Church Cemetery in St. Henry, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church ask that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
Thank You.
