1/
Connie HOPKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOPKINS, Connie S.

Age 75, passed away Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her Life Celebration visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Connie's Life Celebration service will be held immediately

following the visitation at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

For more information, or to send flowers, write a condolence, or share a photo of Connie, please visit


www.ConnerAndKoch.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Interment
Bellbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner & Koch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved