Connie LEE

LEE (Ward-Davis), Connie Jane Age 71, born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on 5-20-2020 in Texas where she lived most of her life. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jeff & Gladys (Castle) Ward and numerous brothers and sisters. Connie is survived by her beloved children, daughters, Sarah (Richard) Wilson, Jodi Davis, Judi Davis, and son, Danny Davis; grandchildren, Cassie, Andrew, Emily and Destiny, brother, Bob (Cindy) Ward and sister, Carol (Richard) Brinkman and Wyonna Stiffler. Also many loved nieces and nephews. Connie was an avid reader and loved books. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh. Connie loved spending time with her family and was so very proud of her children and grand children. Per Connie's wishes there were no services. Donations in her name may be made to your favorite charity. "Perhaps my time seemed all too brief; don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Life up your heart and share with me; God wanted me now, He set me free".
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.