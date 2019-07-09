|
MARSH, Connie Fikes Born October 14, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, to James N. and Ella Mae Fikes. She passed away July 4, 2019 age 84. She is survived by one son Douglas W. Marsh; two daughters Monica M. Marsh and Marla M. Marsh; one granddaughter Janay T. Marsh; one brother Calvin Fikes, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10am until time of service11am at Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Rd., Mason, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on July 9, 2019