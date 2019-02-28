Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Village in the Village Center Grand Room
, 6443 Far Hills Rd
Centerville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Village in the Village Center Grand Room
6443 Far Hills Rd
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie NILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie NILES


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie NILES Obituary
NILES, Connie Lee Age 81, of Centerville (formerly of Fairborn), passed away Sunday, February 24th, 2019 in Centerville at Bethany Lutheran Village with her daughters by her side. She was born September 26th, 1937 to Margaret (Shank) and Floyd Rhoades. She was preceded in death by her her parents, son Mark and daughter-in-law Barbara. Connie is survived by Harry, her husband of 61 years; two daughters Jennifer Hilt (Jim) and Kim Jones (Steve) both of Centerville; three grandsons Josh Niles of Fairborn, Jared Niles of Columbus, and Nick Buckingham of Columbus; and her two sisters Vickie Haines (Jesse) of New Mexico and Bettie Penry (Phil) of Springfield. Connie's working career included Fairborn Board of Realtors, Fairborn YMCA and Wright State University where she retired. Her real passion and role in life was being a mother, grandmother, foster parent/grandparent and helping anyone in need. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Bethany Village in the Village Center Grand Room, 6443 Far Hills Rd, Centerville, Ohio 45459 on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Life Celebration Services will begin at 11:00 am. There will be a private burial following the services. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Connie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Connie's honor to Bethany Lutheran Village, , 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420, or the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now