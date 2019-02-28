NILES, Connie Lee Age 81, of Centerville (formerly of Fairborn), passed away Sunday, February 24th, 2019 in Centerville at Bethany Lutheran Village with her daughters by her side. She was born September 26th, 1937 to Margaret (Shank) and Floyd Rhoades. She was preceded in death by her her parents, son Mark and daughter-in-law Barbara. Connie is survived by Harry, her husband of 61 years; two daughters Jennifer Hilt (Jim) and Kim Jones (Steve) both of Centerville; three grandsons Josh Niles of Fairborn, Jared Niles of Columbus, and Nick Buckingham of Columbus; and her two sisters Vickie Haines (Jesse) of New Mexico and Bettie Penry (Phil) of Springfield. Connie's working career included Fairborn Board of Realtors, Fairborn YMCA and Wright State University where she retired. Her real passion and role in life was being a mother, grandmother, foster parent/grandparent and helping anyone in need. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Bethany Village in the Village Center Grand Room, 6443 Far Hills Rd, Centerville, Ohio 45459 on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Life Celebration Services will begin at 11:00 am. There will be a private burial following the services. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Connie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Connie's honor to Bethany Lutheran Village, , 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420, or the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary