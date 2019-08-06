|
|
SALYERS, Connie Sue Age 67, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019. Connie was born December 13, 1951 in Middletown, OH. She is preceded in death by her father, Lynn Young and infant grandson, Donovan Salyers. Connie was known for her loving personality and sense of humor. She loved shopping, jewelry, the beach, reading, getting her hair and nails done and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, Grammie and friend. Connie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Connie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jerry Salyers; mother, Barbara Young; two sons, Andy (Robin) Campbell, David (Robin) Salyers; two daughters, Emily (Kelly Toadvine) Campbell, Staci Carver; nine grandchildren, Olivia, Nolan, Charlotte, Linda, Davey, Daniel, Devin, Danielle, Daisy; two brothers, Tony (Robin) Young, Skeeter (Brenda) Young; special friends, Matthew Brown, LuAnn Saunders, Tom (Marsha) Gard and fur babies, Bella, Bentley and Brooklyn. A visitation for Connie will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Free Kids, 420 W Loveland Ave, #105, Loveland, Ohio, 45140 or visit www.cancerfreekids.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Salyers family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019