KEMPTON (Bultman), Connie Sue Age 67 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She had worked as a secretary at the University of Dayton and later retired from Harrison Township with 13 years of service. Connie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Vandalia and was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her husband of 39 years: Joel Kempton, daughter: Erin (Brent) Hillard of Kettering, son: Jeff (Jessica) Kempton of Columbus, grandchildren: Makayla and Nadilynn, brothers: Mike (Sandy) Bultman of Centerville, Steve (Monica) Bultman of Sugar Creek Twp., aunt: Betty Wilder of Centerville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Elaine (Ousley) Bultman and son: Brian "Stu" Stewart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ohio's , especially her nurse, April Smith for the wonderful care given to Connie. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019