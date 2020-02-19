|
|
WEATHERFORD, Connie S. 81, of Medway, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born September 28, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert & Evelyn Hoover. She was a graduate of Greenville High School in 1956. Connie was a member of the American Business Women's Association and also a member of the Winchester (Indiana) Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in January 1994 after 27 years of civilian service as the Chief, Special Security Division, National Air Intelligence Center. In addition to her parents Connie was preceded in death by Paul Weatherford whom she married May 23, 1970, and Kenneth Miller, whom she married October 9, 2007. She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen & Gene Henninger, Jean & Dr. Robert Mclear, along with step-children Jeff Miller, Lynda Killebrew, Lisa Tanner and Holly Jacobs; special friend, Martha Zaragoza, whom she helped with college, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a visitation one hour prior in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020