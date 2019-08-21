|
WILLIAMS-SIBERT, Connie Lee Age 66, of Dayton, born May 14, 1953, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by father, Walter Williams; son, Robert Williams Jr.; brother, Randy Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Roger Sibert; mother, Irene Williams; sons, Terry Williams, Husand Sibert; daughters, Cheril (Todd) Love, Constance Sibert (Tim Robinson) Tia Sibert- (Saidau) Ba; four brothers, four sisters, one sister-in-law; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 11 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019