|
|
WINTERBOTHAM, Connie Sue Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on July 4, 2019. Connie was born on January 15, 1958 in Dayton. Along with her loving husband, Andy, Connie is survived by her sons, Danny and Robert Doolin; brothers, Leonard, Donald and Dennis Doolin; and many other loving relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Monday, July 7, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer, North Chapel, 4140 Needmore Rd, Dayton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019