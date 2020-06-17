HOTT, Connor Andrew Cherished son of Michael Hott and Elizabeth Barnett, passed away Thursday, June 11th, at the age of 2 years old. Born April 7th, 2018, Connor was beloved by all who met him. His exuberant energy, curiosity, and gentle kindness brought happiness to all. His heart warming belly laughs could fill any room with smiles. He was fascinated with animals, adored spending time reading books with his parents, and was incredibly proud of himself for beginning to learn his ABC's. Though his time was far too short and the world deserved more time with him than it received, his memory will live on with all who both knew and loved him. His surviving family and friends will forever hold him in their hearts. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18th from 10 AM until time of Service, to celebrate Connor at 12 PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, (10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241). www.mrfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.