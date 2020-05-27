|
|
SPRAGG, Connor R. 29, of Springfield, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Springfield. He was born May 10, 1991 in Springfield the son of Robert and Cheryl (Stach) Spragg. Even though his life was taken too soon, Connor lived life to the fullest. Connor served in the United States Army from 2010 to 2013 and was stationed in Germany for the duration. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Emma Rose Spragg, Pickerington, OH; two sisters and their spouses, Lauren & Will Hensley and Jillian & Daniel Gutierrez, both of Springfield; maternal grandparents, Jerry & Joyce Stach, Port St. Lucie Florida; niece and nephews, Collin Downing, Aliyah and William Hensley, Daniel, Gabriel, Adam and Elijah Gutierrez; special friends, Taylor Lapp, Nathan Peters and Marshall Young, Jr., and many other very close friends and military friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in Ferncliff Cemetery. A Celebration of Life date is to be determined for late July for family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 27, 2020