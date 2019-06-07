BOWERMEISTER (Roberts), Constance "Connie" Born March 10, 1945, died unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. Connie is survived by her son, Tim (Lisa) Bowermeister of Pittsburgh, PA; her daughter, Susan Bowermeister, of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Jayme, Alex, and Lilly; former husband, David Bowermeister; sister-in-law, Pat Roberts, and niece Melissa (Bob) Stephenson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Peg Roberts of Xenia, OH and brother, Jim Roberts. Connie, a 1963 graduate of Xenia High School, received a B.S in English Education in 1967 from Ohio University, a Master of Library and Information Science Degree in 1969 from the University of Pittsburgh, and went on to earn her teaching certificate in Special Education from Wright State. She spent most of her career successfully teaching children in special education. She was also an accomplished pianist. Connie was a loving mom, mother-in-law, and an awesome grandma. She was a generous, witty, caring woman who enjoyed attending church and Bible study at Covenant Presbyterian Church, reading (a very avid reader - the Springfield Public Library has lost a great patron), playing the piano, singing, going to the movies, and sending notes and cards to friends and family. Friends and family will be received from 11:00AM until 1:00PM Saturday followed by a memorial service beginning at 1:00PM with Pastor Stan Gockel officiating at the Jones- Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Connie's life. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary