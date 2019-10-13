|
BURTON, Constance Helen "Connie" Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, October 2, 2019, after a long battle with her health. She was born January 15, 1951 and was a Baptized Servant of Jehovah for many years. She was a lover of art, cats, reading and serving Jehovah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lois Pickett, brother Charles Jr. and sisters Trudy and Pamela. Survived by son Jordan Burton of Dayton, OH; daughter Abigail Golden, her husband Jimmy and their children Jade, Aiden, Emma and Addie of Toledo, OH; daughter Amanda Grugan, her husband Randy and their children Katie, Grey and Charlie of Delaware, OH; brother Mark Pickett and his wife Michele of Dayton, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from noon to 1pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1530 N James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, OH 45402, where a memorial service will follow at 1pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019