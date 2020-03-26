|
|
CHAMBERLAIN, Constance Marie Age 95, of Centerville, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at The Wellington of Dayton in Centerville, OH after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on November 21, 1924 in Chicago, IL to the late Vera and Arthur Roark. Connie graduated from the University of Illinois and became a teacher. She enjoyed outdoor activities including golf, snow skiing, and gardening. Connie loved spending time with her family and never missed any of her children's or grandchildren's activities. She was a lifetime member of the PEO sorority. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George W.; daughter, Kimberly Riley (Tom); son, Brad (Margie); grandchildren, Matt Riley (Abby), Kristin Heit (Corey), Audrey Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Delaney Riley and Camden Heit. Private family services. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by The Wellington of Dayton Memory Care and Crossroads Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020