EDWARDS, Constance Darlene "Coni" 71, of Beavercreek, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1947 to Donald and Eva (Bryant) Moore in Hillsboro, OH. Constance worked at many radio and television stations, including WHIO. Her true passion was raising children, and was known for touching the lives of over 300 foster children. Her home was always open to others. On August 21, 1971, she married Stephen Edwards at Hawker United Church of Christ, of which she is still a member. Constance is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Stephen; children, Stephanie (Bryce) Combs, Stephen (Ella) Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Lenora Vaughn, and Sarah Brown; 11 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; siblings, Daniel Moore and Don Moore, Jr.; and many other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Donald Moore; and daughter, Angela. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 am at the Hawker United Church of Christ in Beavercreek. Interment immediately after at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hawker United Church of Christ. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary