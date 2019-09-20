|
HORTON, Constance Alaine Age 72, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Villages of the Greene, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 16, 1947, in Holly, Michigan, the daughter of Walter J. and Betty J. (Skutt) Horton, who preceded her in death. Connie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Larry Leger; her special friends, Nancy Eller and Judy Chorazewitz; niece, Jenny (Joey) Romero and their children, Chloe, Zachary and Lucas; nephew, Andy (Keri) Chorazewitz and their children, Kylie and Drew Chorazewitz. She was retired from N.C.R. after 39 years of service, enjoyed water aerobics at the Kettering Recreation Center and was an avid reader. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Reverend Bob Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday. If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Connie to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019